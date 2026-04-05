Kozhikode: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and railway police have intensified their joint probe into an incident in which a student was seriously injured after a stone was thrown at a moving train near Vadakkumpad in Feroke. Railway Police Chief SP Mohammed Najimuddin inspected the site on Friday and held discussions with the investigation team.

The official arrived in Kozhikode around 11 am and visited the Vadakkumpad underpass area as well as other locations in the district where stone-pelting incidents had been reported. He also spoke with T Ramakrishnan, father of Aishwarya, the injured student.

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SP Najimuddin discussed the string of stone-throwing incidents reported over the past year across northern Kerala, from Malappuram to Kasaragod, and directed to intensify night patrols in the region.

Aishwarya, a resident of Thazhekkuni House in Eranjoli, was seated by the window of the Alappuzha–Kannur Executive Express last Monday when a stone struck her face, causing serious injuries. She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Union Minister Suresh Gopi visited her in the hospital after learning of the accident. Following surgery, Aishwarya is now recuperating at home.