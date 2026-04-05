Kozhikode: G S Sharanya (36), an IT professional from Eyyankode in Nadapuram, who had gone missing during a trekking trip in the forests of Madikeri, Coorg, was safely traced on Sunday evening following a coordinated search operation. Sharanya was located around 5 pm deep inside the forest by a special search team comprising police and forest officials. The rescue brought relief to her family and authorities after hours of uncertainty.

Seemingly unfazed by the ordeal, Sharanya spoke to the media with a smile, “I got separated while descending the hill and couldn’t find anyone. I took a left turn to look for people, but lost my way as the forest was dense. Till around 6.45 pm, I kept walking downhill, thinking I would eventually meet someone, but I didn’t. So I stayed on the hill. I called my friend Yadhu and asked him to inform others. While I was trying to text the helpline number, my phone switched off. The next morning, my leg was sore, so I didn’t walk," she said.

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"On the second day, I climbed higher up the hill as the area had better visibility, hoping a drone might spot me. On the third day, I wanted to walk, but it rained heavily. I was drenched, and it was very cold at night, so I couldn’t sleep. Today, I waited till around 12 pm as I was still wet from the rain," she said.

“I didn’t have many supplies with me as it was supposed to be a short trek. I drank water from a nearby stream. I wasn’t scared and didn’t come across any wild animals,” she added. Meanwhile, her friends and relatives who had reached the base camp were overjoyed. They welcomed her with loud cheers.

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Sharanya had entered the forest on April 2 as part of a trek to Tadiandamol, the highest peak in Coorg. When she failed to maintain contact with her family, a large-scale search was launched in the Betta forest region, involving nearly 60 personnel, including members of the anti-Naxal force.

According to officials, Sharanya, who works at an IT company in Kochi, had initially planned a solo trek but changed plans after being advised against it due to the presence of wild elephants. She later joined a group of trekkers after staying at a homestay in Yavakapadi.

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During the trek, she reportedly lost her way and sent a message around 2 pm informing about her situation. Acting swiftly, the Karnataka Forest Department and police teams initiated a search operation in the dense forest area known for wildlife activity.

Family members who arrived in Coorg have expressed relief after the reports regarding the tracing of Sharanya.