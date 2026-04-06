Koothattukulam: Pineapple farmers in the state are in a fix as the price of the fruit has nosedived. Juicy and plump pineapple fetched them ₹40 per kilo until a month ago. However, now, it has dropped to just ₹22. Farmers would be able to earn a minimum profit only if they get at least ₹35 per kilo.

Usually, pineapples tend to get pricier around this time. Farmers assume that the prices may have dropped mainly because juice shops and fruit processing units have closed down due to shortage of cooking gas.

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Besides, shortage of labourers to work in the pineapple farms too is troubling the farmers. Migrant workers have returned to their home states in huge numbers, causing the current crisis. The farmers have to pay hefty sums as remuneration for the workers who are now working in the farms.

Earlier, ₹800 was paid as daily wage, but now, the farmers have to pay ₹1000 and additional expenses for lunch. Besides, ₹1200 has to be paid for the loading workers. The working hours have also reduced due to the rising temperatures.

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There are farmers whose orchards have up to 100 kilos of pineapples ready for harvest. KR Prashant who is a pineapple farmer says that it has become difficult to get food for the workers as most hotels are closed due to LPG shortage.