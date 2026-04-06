Kollam: The Punalur Magistrate Court has remanded four accused in the Sharath murder case to 14 days of judicial custody. The accused — Rahul (31), Jayesh (31), Ajeesh (33) and Lijo (28) — were taken into custody on Saturday night and later lodged at the Kottarakkara sub-jail.

Kadakkal police have booked them under Sections 118(1) (causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 103(1) (murder), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons with common intention).

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on Saturday. According to the FIR, Sharath and Jayesh had earlier worked as cleaners on a private bus and had a history of enmity. This hostility resurfaced during an argument involving the accused at Hillway Bar in Kadakkal earlier that day.

Police said the accused later conspired to kill Sharath and executed the attack around 5.30 pm at Melpattanammukku near Pulippara. They arrived in an autorickshaw, intercepted him, and assaulted him. Rahul allegedly stabbed Sharath on the left side of his ribs and inflicted deep cuts on both hands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharath’s friend Akash, who was present at the scene, tried to intervene but was threatened with a knife by the accused. Sharath, who sustained serious injuries, was first taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Thiruvananthapuram, where he succumbed to his injuries around 7.15 pm. Following the postmortem, the body was handed over to the family, and the funeral was held on Sunday.

Police said Lijo and Ajeesh were arrested from their residence in Kadakkal. Rahul and Jayesh attempted to evade arrest but were tracked down and apprehended later the same day.