A case has been registered in connection with the preparation of alleged voter inducement kits at Vadanappally in Thrissur. The police have booked the warehouse owner and the individual who placed the order following a complaint from the Election Commission.

The Vadanappally police took action at the Election Commission's direction after the issue sparked widespread controversy. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act.

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The warehouse owner, Praveen, and the person who ordered the kits, Satheesh, have been taken into police custody. Authorities said that more than 2,000 kits prepared at the warehouse were seized, along with vehicles linked to the operation.

UDF candidate TN Prathapan alleged that the BJP was distributing money and materials to influence voters in Manalur constituency. However, the BJP denied the allegations, claiming that reports of kit distribution are baseless propaganda.

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Both the UDF and LDF have demanded that BJP leaders be named as accused in the case. Police, however, stated that there is currently no evidence to implicate BJP leaders. With only hours left for polling, the controversy has intensified in Manalur, where a strong triangular contest is underway.