Periya: Female personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) will be deployed for election duty in Kasaragod district for the first time during this assembly poll. Eight women soldiers from two companies have been assigned, with four stationed in Kasaragod and four in Kanhangad.

A total of 200 BSF personnel from two companies, including veterans of Operation Sindhu against Pakistan, have been deployed in the district to ensure smooth and secure elections. The soldiers, arriving from the BSF camp in Jodhpur, also include Sandhya Kumari from Jharkhand, Karishma Sha and Moushumi Mondal from West Bengal and Pinky Kumari from Bihar, all stationed at the Pullur camp as part of election duty in Kanhangad.

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Commander Rishikesh, who leads the contingent, said the presence of female soldiers would boost confidence and provide a sense of security for women voters at polling booths. To mark their arrival, the central force conducted route marches across several parts of the district.

The BSF team on duty in the district also includes two commanders and four inspectors. They will be deployed at polling booths prone to conflict and other sensitive areas on the day of polling.