A man undergoing kidney treatment has accused the Adimali police of assault in custody. The complainant, T R Prashanth (38), belonging to the Scheduled Tribe and a resident of Theepuzhikunnel in Adimali, is currently undergoing treatment at Idukki Medical College Hospital.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening after a motorcycle carrying Prashanth collided with another vehicle in Adimali town. An argument ensued, during which a police officer in plain clothes intervened. Unaware of his identity, Prashanth and another youth allegedly argued with him. Another officer was called, and the two were taken to the police station.

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According to the complaint, they were taken to a part of the station not covered by surveillance cameras and assaulted. Prashanth alleged that he was knocked to the ground, kicked in the hand and abdomen, and later pushed into the lock-up.

He further claimed that despite his condition, he was not provided adequate medical care. Around 8 pm, he was taken to the taluk hospital for a medical examination and later released. After experiencing uneasiness the next day, he sought treatment again at Adimali Taluk Hospital and was subsequently shifted to Idukki Medical College Hospital.

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Station House Officer P R Santhosh denied the allegations, stating that the youths were under the influence of alcohol and were taken only for a medical examination before being released.