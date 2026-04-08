Kochi: Perumbavoor Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on charges of sexual assault of two minor girls, who are children of inter-state migrant workers. The accused has been identified as Abdul Razak, a native of Mogral in Kasaragod.

According to the police, the incident took place in March. The police said that the accused worked as a loading worker for various plywood factories in the Perumbavoor area. While transporting goods, he stayed at the labour camps where the inter-state workers resided. Exploiting this proximity, he allegedly sexually assaulted the young girls and recorded the acts on his mobile phone.

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“The abuse came to light after a friend of the accused witnessed the assault and promptly alerted the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following this tip-off, the CWC conducted a counselling session with the children, during which they revealed the details of the trauma they had endured,” said police sources.

The accused has been produced before the court and remanded into judicial custody. A case has been registered under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police are examining his mobile phone for further evidence.

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The arrest was carried out by a special investigation team led by Perumbavoor Inspector Anilkumar L.