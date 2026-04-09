Iritty: The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services saved twins aged three years who were inadvertently trapped in a car after an hour’s effort. The incident took place in Iritty, Kannur district, as a car parked on the premises of Vilakkode native Muhammed Shereef's house, locked up accidentally, with the kids and the sole key inside the vehicle.

The car was locked abruptly when the kids were playing inside. Even though the car had two keys, one was already lost.

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After realizing that the children were trapped inside the car, the residents of the house made several attempts to open the doors of the vehicle for nearly an hour. But, when all their efforts failed, the residents alerted the Fire and Rescue Services and officers rushed to the spot. The Fire and Rescue personnel soon broke open the door of the car and saved the two children.

The children were safe, despite becoming exhausted by the heat inside the closed car and feeling panicky over the situation, thanks to the timely intervention of the Fire and Rescue officers.

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The team, which carried out the rescue mission comprised senior fire and rescue officers K V Vijeesh and V K Mathayi and fire and rescue officers Aneesh Mathew and A P Ashik.