Chief election agent booked for wearing smart glasses at polling booth in Kasaragod
The case was filed under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, with the First Information Report citing Jamal's alleged attempt to create a disturbance.
The case was filed under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, with the First Information Report citing Jamal's alleged attempt to create a disturbance.
The case was filed under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita, with the First Information Report citing Jamal's alleged attempt to create a disturbance.
The Kasaragod police on Thursday booked UDF candidate K Neelakandan's chief election agent, Adv B M Jamal (59), a native of Thiruvakkoli in Bekal, for wearing a pair of smartglasses to a polling booth. He was the chief election agent for Neelakandan in Uduma.
The case was registered under Section 170 (arrest without warrant to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita. According to the First Information Report, Jamal allegedly attempted to create a disturbance at the Bekal Islamia LP School polling booth.
Speaking to Onmanorama, Jamal said the glasses were something he used regularly and were Meta glasses equipped with a camera and Bluetooth. “They asked me to remove it, and I did. I am now visiting other booths as part of my duty,” he said.