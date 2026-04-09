The Kasaragod police on Thursday booked UDF candidate K Neelakandan's chief election agent, Adv B M Jamal (59), a native of Thiruvakkoli in Bekal, for wearing a pair of smartglasses to a polling booth. He was the chief election agent for Neelakandan in Uduma.

The case was registered under Section 170 (arrest without warrant to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita. According to the First Information Report, Jamal allegedly attempted to create a disturbance at the Bekal Islamia LP School polling booth.

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Speaking to Onmanorama, Jamal said the glasses were something he used regularly and were Meta glasses equipped with a camera and Bluetooth. “They asked me to remove it, and I did. I am now visiting other booths as part of my duty,” he said.