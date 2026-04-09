Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday expressed confidence that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) would return to power with a bigger mandate, asserting that voters are backing continuity in development and governance. He was speaking to the press after voting in RC Amala LP School in Pinarayi.

After casting his vote, Vijayan described the Assembly election as a crucial moment that would determine Kerala’s future. He said the state had made significant strides in recent years and must continue on that path without interruption.

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“We have taken strong steps towards building a developed Kerala and achieved progress across sectors. That momentum must continue. People generally do not want any interruption to development and progress,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that voters across the state are keen on sustained growth and believe that only the LDF can carry forward development with commitment. He also highlighted Kerala’s record on corruption, claiming that the state has the lowest levels in the country due to the political culture fostered by the LDF.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks to RC Amala LP School in Pinarayi with his family to cast his vote. Photo: Jithin Joel Harim

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“Many challenges have arisen that could hinder the state’s progress, but people are well aware of the situation a decade ago. Compared to that, the progress made over the past ten years is due to the LDF government,” he said.

Vijayan said that even those with differing political views recognise the need for the LDF to continue in power. “We have always trusted the people, and they have trusted us. That journey will continue in this election as well,” he added.

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Pointing to past results, he said the LDF improved its tally in 2021 compared to 2016 and expressed confidence of securing an even bigger mandate this time. He also reiterated the government’s long-term vision for the state, saying Kerala’s roadmap towards 2031 had already been outlined.

Dismissing attempts at communal polarisation, Vijayan said such efforts would not influence voters and claimed that all sections of society are rallying behind the LDF.

Responding to a question on the Opposition’s leader’s claim of securing 100 plus seats, the Chief Minister said he would comment on Satheesan’s prospects after the results are declared.

Referring to Revanth Reddy, Vijayan said the “dash” in his earlier “dash mon” remark was for people to interpret themselves. He also alleged that Reddy was the only Chief Minister in the country to have been arrested in a corruption case and said he would speak more on the matter after the elections.





