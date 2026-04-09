Kannur: The NDA and the UDF accused the CPM-led LDF of subverting the electoral process through a mix of 'assisted voting', impersonation and intimidation across Kannur.

The BJP alleged that the legal provision meant to help the blind and persons with disabilities was widely misused.

“Assisted voting has effectively replaced bogus voting,” alleged K K Vinod Kumar, BJP North Kannur District president and Azhikode candidate. He said assisted votes were cast for woodcutters, MGNREGA workers and drivers. A section of presiding officers, he alleged, was complicit. “The dead are not ‘returning’ this time. Instead, those with perfectly good eyesight until yesterday are being made ‘blind’ on polling day. Once voting ends, their sight returns stronger than before,” Vinod Kumar said and called for action against conniving officials.

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Tensions spilt over in Peravoor, where a UDF booth agent was attacked at Booth No. 85 at Muzhakkunnu Government UP School. Sajitha Mohanan, booth agent for UDF candidate and KPCC president Sunny Joseph, was allegedly targeted by CPM workers who flung itching powder at her. Sunny Joseph has sought strict action against those responsible.

In Dharmadam, UDF candidate V P Abdul Rasheed, contesting against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said unusually high instances of assisted voting had slowed the process.

Independent candidate and CPM whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan raised specific allegations from Payyannur and the surrounding areas, accusing officials of enabling bogus voting. At Booth No. 78 in Vellur, he said he caught an impersonator and objected, only to find later that the person was allowed to vote, without verification, despite his protest.

"Four to five outsiders entered the booth and created trouble. There were two LDF booth agents inside. They did not intervene. Outsiders did,” he alleged. "I asked the presiding officer how outsiders could enter the booth," he said, also claiming that in Kakkara, individuals without voting rights in the area were found in queues, some leaving when questioned. Attempts at bogus voting were also reported in Kandoth, he said, adding that such practices were taking place 'with the help of officials'. Kunhikrishnan said he had submitted evidence to the Election Commission ahead of polling regarding fake voter ID cards.

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Allegations of widespread bogus voting also emerged from Vellur, Karivellur, Perumba, Chooral, Kandoth and Ettukudukka in Payyannur constituency.

In another place in Payyannur, a UDF agent stopped a woman suspected of attempting a bogus vote. She was, however, allowed to leave after stating she would return with valid identification. UDF workers alleged that neither the presiding officers nor the police took action.

The CPM is in a prestige contest in Payyannur, where its official candidate, T I Madhusoodanan, is facing allegations of misappropriating party funds.

In Mattannur, tension flared at Booth No. 49 (Mamba Ul Uloom Madrasa, Elannur) after UDF workers blocked a voter alleging impersonation, triggering a clash between UDF and LDF supporters. The UDF accused the police of failing to intervene there as well.

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In Taliparamba, UDF booth agents alleged they were unable to leave polling stations after voting ended in Malappattam panchayat, considered a CPM stronghold. At Kolantha and Kolachery, UDF agents said they were assaulted while exiting booths. They claimed police support was absent. A UDF worker, Rajesh, was hospitalised following the incident. Taliparamba also reported an assault on a BJP booth agent, who was attacked in the afternoon when he stepped out for lunch.

In Kasaragod’s Trikaripur constituency, UDF candidate Sandeep Varier said he caught a youth attempting to cast a bogus vote at Udinoor School in Padna panchayat. The youth, identified by UDF workers as Rahul from Nadakkavu, allegedly escaped after the presiding officer declined to file a complaint and the police failed to act. At Booth No. 154, Government Higher Secondary School, Udinoor, a UDF booth agent was allegedly attacked after she objected to a suspected bogus vote.

UDF agent Rathila said there had been no instance of bogus voting in her booth till 5 pm. “Around 5 pm, a man identified as Prakash Babu came to vote in the name of Ashokan. I confronted him, pointing out his identity and that Ashokan was not in town. He fled the booth,” she said.

Soon after, she alleged, LDF workers threw itching powder at her, forcing her to seek hospital treatment. Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar has directed the district collector to register a case in connection with the incident.