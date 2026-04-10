Kanjirappally: A 20-year-old youth died on Friday evening after being struck by lightning while bathing outside his house. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Saif, son of Irshad, from Korattiparambil, Koovapally.

According to the Kanjirappally police, the youth was taking a bath outside his home when he suddenly collapsed after being struck by lightning. Although his family rushed him to the Mary Queen's Mission Hospital, Kanjirappally, he died on Friday evening.