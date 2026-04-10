Kannur: A 70-year-old man undergoing treatment for suspected food poisoning died in hospital, three days after over 150 people from villages around Mattannur fell ill after consuming food at a temple festival in Kannur district.

The deceased has been identified as Poovathum Kandi Vijayan (70) of Peravoor ward of Keezhallur panchayat near Mattannur. He was first treated at a hospital in Mattannur, then at the district hospital. But as his blood pressure kept falling, he was shifted to AKG Hospital in Kannur, where he died, said Peravoor ward member Sindhu K P.

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Vijayan is survived by his wife, Shantha. Vijayan lived with his sister Poovathum Kandi Kausu and was responsible for managing their large ancestral house, said Sindhu.

Four of Sindhu's family members, including three children, are also being treated at Thalassery General Hospital.

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People, irrespective of age and gender, started falling sick after having lunch at the Karaputhiyedath Madappura Sree Muthappan temple at Kara in Mattannur town on Monday, April 6.

Sindhu said she too had the meal but did not fall ill. “I had the food in the afternoon, and I am fine. But across age groups, people fell sick. The young and healthy recovered quickly. But the symptoms are recurring among children and the elderly,” she said.

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Her 15-year-old niece was in the IUC at Thalassery General Hospital till Friday. Her mother returned home on Thursday. “One family who took part in the festival and went to Kodagu got admitted to a hospital there,” she said. The symptoms included fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and headache.

People underwent treatment at Mattannur Community Health Centre, Thalassery General Hospital, Kannur District Hospital and private hospitals. Some are also undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Ancharakandy.

Authorities have yet to pinpoint the exact source of contamination, though initial assessments pointed to a possible issue with a side dish.