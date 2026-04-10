For the close-knit family of Sreenanda (15), who was found dead in Chikkamagaluru, group trips during summer vacations were something they all waited for. They went on annual trips like a routine. The death of Sreenanda has left them shattered. Since Tuesday, when she went missing, all the family members kept their hopes high.

They had stayed back, totally certain that they would find Sreenanda. When the police finally conveyed to the family that her body was found deep down the valley, they broke down. Her mother, Rohini, sat weeping at the viewpoint, others unable to console her.

A google earth view of the Manikhyadhara waterfalls in Chandradrona hill ranges.

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Sreenanda, daughter of Ramesh and Rohini, was among the 40 relatives and friends on the family trip. She went missing around 5.30 pm on Tuesday as the family was descending the hill after spending time at the spot.

Till the last moment, the family had believed she was either missing or even abducted and could be found alive. “About ten minutes after we clicked a family photo and started walking down towards our jeeps, we realised Sreenanda was missing. We immediately began searching and reported the matter at the police check post at the base of the hill around 6 pm. The police also started searching, but to no avail,” said Ajith, Sreenanda’s uncle.

For the group—made up of relatives, friends and neighbours—such trips are a yearly ritual. “Every year, around 40 to 50 of us travel together. Nobody is a stranger. Sreenanda really liked these trips,” Ajith said, underscoring how the incident has shaken the entire group.

Police officials at the spot. Photo: Special Arrangement

This year’s journey began on Sunday at 4 pm, with the group reaching Hampi the next day. After spending two days there, they travelled to Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday and took a jeep to the waterfall site. Around 50 people, including their group and others, were present at the location when Sreenanda went missing. "Sreenanda's brother stayed back home this time as he had upcoming exams to attend," Ajith said.

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According to Sreejith, Ramesh's business partner and neighbour, the group never gave up hope even as anxiety grew with no immediate leads. Another team of friends and relatives from Palakkad had reached the spot to assist in the search. The family is now devastated, having never anticipated such a tragedy.

“Fifteen members of the family stayed back, mostly men, while the women and children were sent home due to poor accommodation facilities and fatigue. Another team of relatives and friends, including me from Palakkad, arrived the next day to assist in the search,” he said.

Police officials at the spot. Photo: Special Arrangement

Search efforts had been carried out across the terrain, which the family described as largely open. “The terrain is mostly barren with limited vegetation—no large trees, just a valley on one side, a viewpoint and a waterfall. There is no obvious place to get lost or trapped. The spot is about 2.5 kilometres from the police check post, which has around 10 shops and tourist vehicles. Activity in the area is minimal and it closes to the public by 6 pm. Hence, we had suspected that she might be abducted,” Sreejith said.

A case had been registered at the Chikkamagaluru police station, with senior officers, including the SP, DySP and IG, present at the site over the past few days. “A team from the fire force and police from both Chikkamagaluru and Palakkad were involved in the search. Drones, dog squads and other detection tools were used. The police tracked movements and even traced a couple of vehicles with Maharashtra registration that were present at the site at the time,” Sreejith said.

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While the family acknowledged the scale of the search operation, they raised concerns that local residents in the area had not been adequately questioned. “It was we who went around showing her picture to people and asking if they had seen her. The locals usually know everything happening in the area, especially since it is small and isolated,” he said.

Ajith said the police had suggested the possibility that Sreenanda may have left willingly with someone, a theory the family strongly disputed. “There is only one exit route, where our family members were present. CCTV footage from the exit was checked and showed nothing. She did not have a phone and used her parents’ phone, so there was no way to contact anyone,” he said.

He noted that all members of their group had been questioned and had cooperated fully. “Relatives submitted their phones. The Palakkad police also inspected Sreenanda’s house, her room and those of relatives for any leads,” he said.

Some relatives have raised suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death, while her parents believe she may have accidentally fallen off the cliff, said Santhosh, a community worker.

Back home, the shock has rippled through Kadambazhipuram, where the incident has left the entire community grieving. “We are waiting for answers,” Santhosh added.