A 38-year-old man died in a road accident involving a pick-up van and a sleeper bus in Kannur on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Yoonus C, a native of Chala.

The accident happened around 11.50 pm on Friday near the Ulliyal bridge in Chavassery. Yoonus was returning after unloading goods at a nearby furniture showroom when the collision took place. The bus, a contract carriage sleeper (KA 51 AL 5454), was travelling from Kannur to Bengaluru with passengers on board.

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He was rushed to the Kannur District Hospital but was declared brought dead, an official with the Mattannur police said. Inquest proceedings have been completed, and the body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

The Mattannur police have registered a case against the bus driver under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 125(b) (acts endangering human life), and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to the police, the bus was coming from the opposite direction at high speed and collided with the pick-up van. Officials also noted that light rain may have contributed to the accident, with the vehicle reportedly skidding. A staff member on the bus also sustained injuries.

Personnel from the Mattannur Fire and Rescue Services reached the spot and assisted in clearing the road and removing debris from the damaged vehicles.