Despite light rain in parts of the state in recent days, temperatures rose sharply across Kerala on Saturday, with Palakkad recording the highest at 40.1°C. Punalur in Kollam followed closely at 39.8°C.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kannur airport recorded 38.1°C. Other major readings included Kottayam at 37.6°C, Kochi International Airport at 37.5°C, and Vellanikkara at 37.1°C.

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The IMD has warned that maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 38°C in Kollam, 37°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur, and around 36°C in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts—about 2 to 3°C above normal. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in most regions, except hilly areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also forecast isolated rain or thundershowers in Kerala until April 16. Rainfall was reported in several parts of the state over the past 24 hours, while Lakshadweep experienced dry weather.

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KSDMA issues heat advisory

With heat levels rising, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a public advisory highlighting risks such as heatstroke, sunburn and dehydration. People are advised to avoid direct sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm and to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water, even if not thirsty. Intake of dehydrating beverages such as alcohol, coffee, tea and soft drinks should be limited during the day. Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and using protective gear like umbrellas, hats and footwear is recommended.

The authority has also warned of an increased risk of forest fires, urging residents in forest fringe areas and tourists to strictly follow safety guidelines. Special care is advised for vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, pregnant women and those with existing health conditions.

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Employers have been asked to take precautions for outdoor workers by adjusting working hours, ensuring rest breaks and providing adequate hydration. Media personnel, police and others on duty during peak hours have also been advised to minimise direct sun exposure.

The public has been urged to conserve water and store rainwater wherever possible. Those experiencing heat-related discomfort should seek medical attention promptly and follow official advisories.