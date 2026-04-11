Twenty-nine police personnel were injured in a road accident in Kozhikode in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident happened around 12.30 am near a petrol pump at Kollam–Koyilandy. The officials were returning after election duty at a college in Madappally and were travelling in a tourist bus (KL 02 AK 3339) to the Malabar Special Police (MSP) camp in Malappuram when a truck (KL 08 AW 5558) coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the vehicle.

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According to an officer at the Koyilandy police station, the bus was moving in the correct lane, and the accident was caused by the truck driver’s negligence. Most of the personnel on board were asleep at the time of the crash. All the injured sustained minor injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

The police have registered a case against the truck driver, Ramesh, under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving) and 125 (a) and (b) (acts endangering human life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He, too, suffered injuries in the accident.