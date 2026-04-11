Former Kerala Police chief T P Senkumar has criticised the BJP’s Christian outreach efforts, targeting state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and questioning his understanding of Kerala’s political landscape.

In a Facebook post, Senkumar said he had earlier warned against the party shifting focus from its core Hindu base. “When the BJP moved away from its core Hindu base and went for Christian outreach, I had cautioned about it, including during the Chhattisgarh issue,” he wrote.

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He also took a swipe at the state leadership, alleging that the party in Kerala is being led by someone unfamiliar with the state. “Where has he taken the party?" Senkumar wrote, adding that Chandrasekhar “doesn’t even know the ABCD of Kerala.” According to Senkumar, the BJP chief works along with a group that never questions him.

Senkumar backed recent remarks by P C George and his son Shaun George, calling their observations “absolutely right”.

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The comment comes in the wake of statements by George criticising sections of the Catholic Church leadership, including the Kanjirappally bishop, over alleged campaigning for UDF candidates in the recent Assembly elections. His remarks followed criticism by Shaun George against a Catholic Church publication. Both had contested the polls as BJP candidates — Shaun from Pala and George from Poonjar.

Continuing his criticism, Senkumar alleged that certain groups were “only taking benefits without giving anything in return” and cautioned that the BJP could govern without their support.

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“They act for their own benefit. It is the BJP that protects them from global Islamic State influences — they should realise that. Any electoral gains are without their support,” he added.