The body of a first-year BDS student of Anjarakandy Dental College, Kannur, who was found dead on the college campus on Friday, was brought to his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday morning. The funeral rites will be performed at 12 noon.

Nithin Raj was found dead on the campus in a suspected case of suicide. Following his death, the Chakkarakkal police registered a case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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According to college principal Dr Vinod Mony, Nithin was found by a student around 1.15 pm near the medical college block. He said the college had formed an internal committee to investigate the incident.

Nithin’s family has alleged that harassment from a teacher led him to take the extreme step. His sister, Nikitha, alleged that a teacher, Dr Ram, had threatened to cut his marks and scheduled an exam on a date when he already had two other exams, leaving him severely distressed.

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Meanwhile, Nithin’s relative Vishwanbharan accused the teacher of using racist remarks and foul language against him while speaking to the media.

However, the college has denied the allegations. “We have not received any such complaints from the family so far,” Dr Mony told the media.

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Sanoop, operations head of Anjarakandy Medical College, said two teachers had been suspended after the college received complaints regarding their alleged role in Nithin’s death. “We are cooperating with the police and the investigation is underway. Once it concludes, we will take final action based on the findings,” Sanoop told Onmanorama.