Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has written to the Election Commission, urging it to immediately publish detailed polling data from the Kerala Assembly elections held on April 9.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Satheesan noted that even three days after polling, official and authenticated figures had not been made available on the Commission’s website.

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He pointed out that constituency-wise polling data, vote percentages and postal ballot statistics are yet to be released, referring to his April 12 letter.

Satheesan said the prompt disclosure of such information is essential to ensure transparency, enable public scrutiny and maintain trust in the electoral process.

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He also urged the Commission to upload polling percentage details and postal voting data on its website without further delay.

Timely access to verified information is crucial for all stakeholders, including the public, researchers and political representatives, he added.

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According to the EC website, Kerala recorded 78.03 per cent polling in the April 9 Assembly elections, with 883 candidates contesting across 140 constituencies.

The results will be declared on May 4.