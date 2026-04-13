Koruthodu: Poor mobile connectivity is making life hell for residents of Koruthodu, Pallippadi, Kosady, Kuzhimavu, Panakkachira and Kombukuthy in Kottayam district.

Residents in these areas are struggling to make calls even when their phones show a network signal. Subscribers of state-run BSNL and private operator Jio have been hit the hardest.

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Poor internet connections have also affected the traders in the region. Owners of shops and other business establishments are complaining over the poor internet network, while customers are having a hard time processing UPI transactions.

“The telecom operators installed several new mobile towers in these areas recently. But connectivity is yet to improve,” said a local resident.

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“The authorities concerned should either enhance the capacity of the mobile towers or install better ones to solve the connectivity issues,” he added.