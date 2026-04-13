Kochi: The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of viral Kumbh Mela girl Monalisa and her husband Farmaan Khan until May 20 in connection with a Madhya Pradesh case accusing him of abduction. The order was issued by Justice Kausar Edappagath while considering an anticipatory bail plea filed by the couple, who stated that they fell in love while acting in a Malayalam film and got married in Kerala on March 11.

The Kerala High Court had earlier issued an order on March 23 staying the arrest of the two in the abduction case until the next posting date, noting that they were “residing as husband and wife”. On April 8, the court extended the stay until May 20.

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Meanwhile, the Kerala Police clarified that there was no lapse on their part regarding the conduct of the girl’s marriage. They submitted a report to the DGP stating that her age had been confirmed as 18 based on the Aadhaar card produced by her and verified through the official online portal.

The petitioners also produced a copy of the complaint filed by the girl’s father with the Madhya Pradesh police before the court. The plea was filed out of apprehension that the Madhya Pradesh police might arrest them alleging that the girl had not attained the age of majority. The couple also submitted their marriage certificate and the girl’s birth certificate along with the petition.

The petition states that while the girl’s family did not initially oppose the marriage, they later changed their stance after being influenced by a relative.

Although the court issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh DGP, no response has been received so far. The Senior Public Prosecutor informed the court that there was no explanation from the police when the case was taken up on April 8. Following this, the court extended the stay on arrest.

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The stay comes as an investigation report by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) concluded that the wedding was illegal and that Monalisa was a minor. However, this finding contradicts the scrutiny of documents carried out by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) in Kerala during the registration of Monalisa’s marriage.

The NCST initiated the inquiry based on a complaint filed by social activist and advocate Pratham Dubey from Nagpur. A two-member inquiry panel comprising P Kalyan Reddy, Director, NCST, and Prakash Kumar, legal advisor to the commission, visited Kerala and the Maheshwar district in Madhya Pradesh before submitting the report.

Following the inquiry, the commission directed the Madhya Pradesh police to register a case against Farmaan Khan under the POCSO Act for allegedly marrying a minor.

Dubey claimed that the Maheshwar police registered a case citing provisions under the POCSO Act, the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, and other relevant sections dealing with conspiracy.

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However, when contacted by Onmanorama, the Maheshwar police said that no case had been registered under the POCSO Act. Anurag, IG of Indore, told Onmanorama that only a case of abduction under Section 137(2) had been registered against Farmaan Khan.

Monalisa married Farmaan Khan in Thiruvananthapuram on March 11, 2026. Senior CPM leaders, including state secretary M V Govindan, Minister V Sivankutty and MP A A Rahim, attended the event and described it as the real “Kerala Story”.

In his complaint, Dubey alleged that the marriage was not merely a private affair but part of a conspiracy to deny the existence of “Love Jihad”. He also claimed that the wedding saw active participation from CPM leaders and alleged involvement of organisations such as the PFI.

National Women’s Commission Advisory Committee member G Anjana Devi has also filed a complaint with the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister seeking the arrest of Minister V Sivankutty, CPM state secretary M V Govindan and MP A A Rahim, alleging that they facilitated an illegal marriage of a minor.

However, M V Govindan on Sunday reiterated his remark that the marriage conducted in Kerala was a indeed the real “Kerala Story”.

He said that the couple came to Kerala as it is a place that provides an environment where people of two religions can marry. I had gone to wish the couple who got married in a temple with the police’s approval, he said.

“Whether she has attained the age of majority is a legal issue. Let that be examined legally. It is for the police to investigate the age,” Govindan added.