Kannur: A higher education whistleblower group has sought Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s intervention to create an independent committee in all universities to address alleged harassment and academic victimisation by faculty members across the state.

In a representation submitted by the Save University Campaign Committee, chairman R S Sasikumar urged the constitution of a “Rapid Action Committee against Harassment by Faculty” in all universities.

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The demand comes against the backdrop of the recent death of a first-year BDS student, R L Nithin Raj, at Kannur Dental College, Ancharakandy, and a series of complaints raised by students against faculty members in the institution.

After Nithin’s death, the college had suspended Dr M K Ram, Head of the Department of Oral Pathology, and Dr K T Sangeetha Nambiar, a Reader in the same department. Several students have come out in the open now, accusing Dr Ram of body shaming them.

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“Blacky, whitely, cockroach, fat, thin. One student was asked whether she was a cancer patient because she looked so thin. We had given all that in writing in our complaint against Dr Ram. We are not sure if the college filed the complaint,” said a student.

The Save University Campaign Committee’s letter also pointed to serious allegations made by the student’s family, including caste-based humiliation, colour-based insults, body shaming and continued harassment, both within and outside the campus.

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Describing the incident as part of a larger pattern, the committee said there has been a rise in complaints from students and research scholars across universities, professional colleges and research centres in Kerala. These include allegations of intimidation, discriminatory remarks, coercion and misuse of academic authority through internal assessment, attendance, thesis supervision and evaluation.

The group argued that existing grievance redressal systems and anti-ragging mechanisms are inadequate to address harassment originating from faculty members and research guides.

“Students often remain silent due to fear of retaliation, including adverse marks, denial of attendance or delays in academic progression,” Sasikumar said

It proposed that the new committees be empowered to receive complaints not only from students, but also from parents and guardians, especially in cases where victims may be under distress. The key feature, it said, should be mandatory intervention within 24 hours of receiving a complaint to prevent escalation, including self-harm.

The committee also suggested that the panels include academicians, legal experts, psychologists and representatives from marginalised communities to ensure independence and prompt action.

Calling it a “moral and constitutional necessity,” the group sought urgent intervention from the Governor, who is the ex officio Chancellor of state universities, to ensure campuses remain safe and free from fear.