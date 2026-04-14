Piravom: Even as renovation works resume along the Moolakkulam–Peruvamoozhi road, the failure to shift electric posts from the roadside has sparked safety concerns.

At present, road-strengthening works involving concrete paving are progressing in the Moolalkulam and Karingalchira areas along the stretch. However, electricity poles along the roadside have been left in tact, with concreting works being carried out around them. Residents, however, point out that the presence of these poles, standing dangerously close to the carriageway, defeats the very purpose of widening and upgrading the road.Several of these poles jut into the roadway, posing a serious risk to motorists, especially at night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, administrative approval of Rs.157 crore had been granted for works including the shifting of electric posts and pipelines. Under the Rebuild Kerala initiative, construction of the road began in 2021 with an estimated outlay of around Rs.98 crore, with KSTP entrusted with the execution. The project aimed to raise low-lying, flood-prone stretches of this road, complete 5.5-metre-wide tar and concrete surfacing and renovate small culverts and bridges.

The work. however, came to a halt after a year, reportedly due to the financial constraints experienced by the state government. As a result, several stretches were left partially demolished, while the condition of culverts and bridges deteriorated further, increasing safety risks.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the monsoon, waterlogging and slush triggered widespread protests over travel difficulties, prompting Anoop Jacob MLA to raise the issue in the Assembly.The contractor was later replaced and a new company assigned the project.However concerns persist over the pace and quality of ongoing works.

As Peruvamoozhi connects to the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway, the route is frequently used by travellers from Kottayam district heading to key destinations, including the Kochi International Airport.