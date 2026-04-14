Kanjirappally: Fr Roy in fact imparted a lofty message of love and religious harmony to society when he performed kanyadan (offering daughter to groom in wedding) ritual of Parvathy, a native of the place, at her Hindu wedding ceremony.

The priest who is the member of the orphanage control board assumed the role of the bride's father at the wedding. Parvathy came to the Bethlehem Asharam orphanage in Mundakkayam when she was only one year old, after her mother's demise.

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Fr Roy who was the orphanage director has been Parvathy 's father since then. The priest who lovingly call her Sreekutty took the initiative to arrange a marriage proposal too.

Last month Kattapana native Anathu married Parvathy at a ceremony held at Vandanpathal St. Paul's Church parish hall. The priest said that performing Parvathy 's kanyadan was the most blessed moment in his ordained life.