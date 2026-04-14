Idukki: A dispute over money paid to a youngster by his girlfriend for purchasing a motorcycle escalated into violence, with a group, including women, stabbing a youth and fleeing with his bike in Idukki.

The victim was identified as Jins, a native of Bhoomiyankulam. The attack occurred around 5.30 am. According to the police, a six-member gang, including friends of a youth from Alappuzha, carried out the assault. Jins sustained stab injuries to his shoulder and is currently undergoing treatment at the Idukki Medical College Hospital. He had four stab wounds, apart from other minor injuries.

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In his statement, Jins said four persons attacked him. Police said the group comprised three women and three men. After the attack, the gang fled with the youth’s motorcycle. They were later taken into custody in Kochi. The bike was kept at a police station in Kochi, while the accused were being brought to Idukki by the police.

Police said the incident stemmed from a financial dispute involving Jins and his girlfriend, who had given him money to purchase the bike. Following a fallout between them, she demanded the money back, leading to an argument that culminated in the stabbing.

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Police added that more details would emerge after further questioning of the accused. A case was registered, and an investigation is on.