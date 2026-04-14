Idukki: Two youths were arrested on Tuesday for assaulting police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, who intervened to resolve a dispute during a temple festival in Vandiperiyar. The accused are Anijith (23), a native of Inchikkode, and Madhusudhanan (26), a resident of Periyar Estate.

The incident took place on Sunday at a temple festival in Inchikkode Estate. According to police, a quarrel broke out among a group of youths and quickly escalated into a physical altercation.

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Sub-Inspector T S Jayakrishnan and Civil Police Officer Rahul, who were on duty at the venue, stepped in to defuse the situation and separate those involved. However, a group of youths, along with their parents, who gathered at the spot, attacked the police personnel.

Police have also named Ajimon and his wife Sindhu as accused in the case. They are currently absconding, and a search is underway to trace them.

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A case has been registered under charges including obstructing a public servant in the discharge of duty and assaulting police officers. The accused were produced before the Devikulam Magistrate and remanded.

The investigation is being led by Vandiperiyar Circle Inspector Amritha Singh Nayak and her team.