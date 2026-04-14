The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into the alleged sexual assault of a woman IT professional during a rescue operation following a road accident in Kayamkulam. Commission member V Geetha directed the Alappuzha District Police Chief to conduct a probe and submit a report within 15 days.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports. In its order, it noted allegations that despite the incident occurring on April 3, the police failed to conduct a medical examination or record the survivor’s confidential statement. There were also claims that attempts were made to grant the accused station bail.

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The incident took place around midnight on April 3 at KPAC Junction in Kayamkulam, when the autorickshaw in which the woman was travelling met with an accident. She was returning to Kollam after a pilgrimage to Malayattoor with friends and family. According to her complaint filed the next day, she was assaulted by a man who had volunteered to help transport her to the hospital.

Local residents had initially rescued those trapped in the vehicle. The accused, a nearby resident, allegedly offered to take the injured woman in his goods autorickshaw. The survivor later stated that he was under the influence of alcohol and groped her while assisting her into the vehicle. She also alleged that the inappropriate behaviour continued until she was shifted for medical care.

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The woman, who works with a Thiruvananthapuram-based firm, earlier told Onmanorama that she was unable to react immediately due to injuries and an asthma attack triggered by the accident. She later disclosed the assault after a doctor noticed bruises during examination and encouraged her to approach the police.

Based on her complaint filed on April 4, the Kayamkulam police registered a case against Sinil Savaad of Chirakkadavam under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to outrage modesty) and 75(1)(i) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Subsequently, allegations emerged regarding lapses in the investigation and the accused being granted station bail. However, Alappuzha SP M P Mohana Chandran earlier said there was no prima facie evidence of negligence, while acknowledging delays due to staff shortages amid public holidays and election-related duties.