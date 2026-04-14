The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student who was found dead at the Kannur Medical College, Anjarakandy, is examining the role of a meeting called by the college on the day of his death. The meeting was reportedly convened to discuss an online loan taken by Nithin that allegedly resulted in the lender harassing his teacher, Latha Sasidharan.

Nithin, 22, was found lying on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and the hospital building on the campus at around 1.30 pm on April 10, in what is suspected to be a case of suicide. Investigations following his death revealed that he had taken a loan from an online loan app, the executives of which were allegedly harassing him for defaulting on the payment. The harassment reportedly extended to Latha as well.

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According to Nithin’s brother-in-law, Asokan, the college had called a meeting on April 10 to resolve issues related to the loan taken by the student online.

“The teacher had submitted a complaint to the principal regarding harassment from the loan app. After that, the principal called a meeting. We don’t know exactly what happened there,” he told Onmanorama.

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“The police said that Dr Ram was also present at the meeting. We don’t know whether Nithin faced harassment there as well. The police are yet to give a clear picture,” he added.

The Chakkarakkal Police CI told Onmanorama that the police were yet to record the statements of the college authorities regarding the meeting. “Only after we take their official statements can we be sure of what actually occurred there,” he said.

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However, Asokan said the college could not absolve itself of responsibility by blaming the death solely on the loan app. “They had the responsibility to inform us. They call us for everything else, but why did they keep quiet on this matter?” he asked.

Asokan also alleged that the college’s response following Nithin’s death was questionable. “Nithin reportedly jumped from the building around 1.30 pm and was found at 1.35 pm. They say he was rushed to the hospital, where he died at 3.15 pm. But I received a call from the police only at 5 pm informing me that there had been an accident,” he told Onmanorama.