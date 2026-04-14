Perumbavoor: Works on the town bypass road has hit a slowdown, with labour shortage and the lack of regular review meetings during the election season affecting progress. As a result, the first phase is unlikely to be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

A large number of migrant workers, primarily from Assam and Bengal, have returned to their native places in view of the Assembly elections in those states. Since most of the workforce on the project consisted of migrant labourers, their absence has significantly affected the progress of work. The announcement of elections has also affected the process of frequent monitoring and issue resolution, further contributing to the slowdown.

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The proposed bypass road passes through paddy fields,which makes construction difficult during the rainy season due to waterlogging issues. If the work is not completed before the monsoon, further delays are expected.

Earlier, work had been temporarily halted after the contractor protested the non-implementation of a government order mandating a 25 percent increase in payment for granite stone over the estimated rate.

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The bypass road starts from Maruthu Kavala on the AM Road and ends at Palakkattuthazham. The current phase of construction covers the stretch from Maruthu Kavala to the Kanjirammukku bridge on the Old Muvattupuzha Road.