Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday criticised the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, alleging that it is an attempt to undermine the federal structure of the country.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, the CPM leader said the Centre has gone ahead with the proposed legislation without reaching a consensus with state governments.

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He also questioned the haste in pushing the bill, stating that it “cannot be dismissed as a routine administrative reform,” and pointed out that it comes at a time when two states are heading for elections.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan expressed concern that the move could translate population-based political dominance into greater representation in the Lok Sabha. “There is widespread suspicion that this is an attempt to convert the political dominance of northern states, based on population, into Lok Sabha seats and thereby secure power for the long term,” he said.

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Pinarayi further noted that the delimitation exercise, based on the 2011 Census, could significantly affect the rights of states and the principle of equitable justice.

Concerns have been raised that, if implemented, the share of seats of southern states in the Lok Sabha could decline, while those of northern states may increase, as delimitation is linked to population. States that have effectively controlled population growth could be at a disadvantage.

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Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy had also opposed the proposal, saying it could undermine the political influence of southern states and is discriminatory.

Echoing similar concerns, Pinarayi said states that followed family planning policies encouraged by successive central governments after Independence are now being penalised. “States that followed family planning policies… are now seeing their proportional representation reduced, while those that failed in population control are gaining more representation. This is a clear case of double standards,” he said.

He also alleged that linking the move with women’s reservation is 'driven by selfish political interests'.

Calling the proposal unjust, Vijayan urged the Centre to withdraw the bill. “In a federal India, equal respect and reasonable representation must be ensured for all states. Otherwise, the delimitation bill will be seen as a shortcut to legitimise political dominance,” he said.