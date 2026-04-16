Kochi: A 42-year-old man suffering from a suspected cardiac emergency was airlifted from an offshore oil rig nearly 110 km off Kochi in a time-critical operation carried out by the Indian Navy on Wednesday.

The rescue mission was launched after the individual, stationed at Oil Rig Greatdrill Chaaya, developed serious cardiac complications in the early hours of Wednesday, requiring immediate evacuation and specialised treatment onshore.

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Acting promptly on the distress alert, an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from INS Garuda, operating under the Southern Naval Command, was deployed at first light along with a trained medical team.

Upon reaching the rig, the naval medical team quickly assessed the patient’s condition and stabilised him before initiating the airlift. He was then transported to Kochi for urgent medical attention.

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The helicopter landed at 7.02 am, where the individual was shifted to a hospital in the city for further treatment.

Naval sources emphasised that such missions require seamless coordination between aircrew and medical personnel, particularly when dealing with time-sensitive health crises. “Despite the challenges of conducting operations over open sea, the helicopter crew executed the mission with precision. The timely intervention played a crucial role in ensuring that the patient received critical care without delay,” said a statement.

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The Southern Naval Command, headquartered in Kochi, regularly undertakes humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations, including medical evacuations from ships and offshore installations in the Arabian Sea.