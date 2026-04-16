The India Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a yellow alert warning of high temperatures across Kerala from April 16 to 19, 2026.

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Maximum temperatures are likely to reach around 40°C in isolated places in Palakkad district, 39°C in Kollam, 38°C in Kottayam, and 37°C in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts. These temperatures are expected to be 2 to 3°C above normal.

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Hot and humid weather conditions are also likely to prevail in these districts during this period, except in hilly areas.

Meanwhile, weather data recorded at 8.30 am on Thursday showed high temperatures across several districts. Palakkad recorded a maximum of 39.1°C, while Punalur saw 38.8°C and Kottayam 38.0°C. Kozhikode city recorded 37.0°C, Kannur Airport 36.8°C and Vellanikkara 36.4°C.

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In Thiruvananthapuram, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8°C and the airport 34.3°C. Kochi Airport recorded 33.2°C, while CIAL Kochi recorded 35.8°C. Karipur Airport reported 33.6°C and Kannur 34.8°C.