Kozhikode: RMP leader and MLA K K Rema on Thursday alleged that CPM workers are spreading false claims that her former personal staff member was injured while making a bomb in Vadakara.

Addressing a press conference, the Revolutionary Marxist Party leader said the injured man, Riju, was hurt while bursting crackers during Vishu celebrations.

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She said he suffered a minor finger injury and was admitted to Vadakara Cooperative Hospital.

“Fake propaganda is being circulated that Riju’s hand was severed in a bomb-making accident. CPM cyber teams are competing to spread this misinformation,” Rema said.

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She alleged that the campaign was aimed at maligning her and the RMP.

Riju also rejected the claims, saying the incident occurred while he was celebrating Vishu with his family at home.

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“CPM cyber handles and leaders are falsely claiming that bombs were being made ahead of the election results. This narrative is baseless,” he said.

The RMP is part of the UDF, and Rema, the sitting MLA from Vadakara, contested the Assembly election held on April 9. The results will be announced on May 4.