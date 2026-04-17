The Health Department has set up heatstroke clinics in major hospitals across Kerala amid rising temperatures and high UV index levels. The Department has urged the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11 am and 3 pm and take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Health Minister Veena George said the UV index remains high during peak hours, and prolonged exposure to sunlight can lead to sunstroke and heatstroke. She said children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with serious illnesses should take extra care. People working outdoors have been advised to adjust their working hours to mornings and evenings. Those experiencing any health issues should seek medical attention immediately, she added.

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A Heat Health Action Plan has been formulated, and arrangements have been made to ensure the availability of cooling equipment and medicines in clinics across hospitals. Officials also warned that UV rays can cause multiple health issues, including skin and eye problems. Prolonged exposure can damage cells, increase the risk of cancer, and lead to skin discolouration, wrinkles, and weakened immunity.

People have been advised to use protective measures such as hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, sunscreen, and cotton clothing that covers the body when going outdoors. They have also been asked to rest in shaded areas during travel breaks. Officials also highlighted the importance of hydration, stating that people should drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty, as dehydration can occur even indoors. Children, the elderly, and the sick are especially vulnerable and should be given fluids regularly.

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Recommended fluids include salted porridge, buttermilk, and lemon water. The public has also been advised to ensure proper ventilation at home and avoid excessive consumption of sugary and carbonated drinks, which can worsen dehydration. People have been warned to watch for symptoms such as burning sensation, fatigue, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, excessive sweating, extreme thirst, reduced urine output, dark urine, rapid heartbeat, and fainting. In such cases, individuals should move to shade, rest, drink water, loosen clothing, cool the body with water, and seek immediate medical attention.

Other advisories include using boiled drinking water, consuming fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon and oranges, preventing children from playing in direct sunlight, and not leaving children or elderly persons inside parked vehicles under the sun. Authorities have also advised keeping doors and windows open during the day to reduce indoor heat, using only hygienically stored drinks, and ensuring that ice used in beverages is made from clean water.