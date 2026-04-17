Thiruvananthapuram: A yellow alert has been issued in 12 districts of Kerala, expect Wayanad and Idukki, as hot and humid weather conditions are set to persist across the state over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department, hot and humid weather is very likely to prevail over most districts, except hilly regions, from April 17 to April 19. Maximum temperatures are expected to touch around 40°C at isolated places in Palakkad district, 39°C in Kollam and 38°C in Kottayam. Temperatures of around 37°C are likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. These readings are 2 to 3°C above normal for this period.

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There has been no significant change in maximum temperatures over the past 24 hours. However, temperatures remained appreciably above normal in Kottayam and Kollam, and above normal in Kozhikode, Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram, while staying within normal levels in other districts. Palakkad recorded the highest temperature at 39.1°C.

Several districts also reported a high ultraviolet (UV) index in the past 24 hours. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad and Malappuram after recording a UV index of 8. Kollam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts were placed under a yellow alert, with UV index levels ranging between 6 and 7.

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Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light rain or thundershowers at one or two places in Kerala until April 22, offering limited relief from the prevailing heat.