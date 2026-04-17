The Chakkarakkal police on Friday registered a case against a loan app named Insta Pay for alleged harassment after it lent money at an exorbitant interest rate to Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student who reportedly died by suicide on April 10. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the app lent ₹15,000 to Nithin at an interest rate exceeding 36 per cent.

On April 9, individuals associated with the app repeatedly contacted him, threatening and emotionally blackmailing him to recover the amount with interest. The case has been registered under Section 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 13 (penalty for the harassment of debtors) of the Kerala Money Lenders Act, 1958, and Sections 9(1)(a) and 9(2) of the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2012.

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Earlier, the Kannur Cyber Police had also registered a case against the loan app based on a complaint filed by Latha Sasidharan, an assistant professor at Nithin’s college, who was also allegedly harassed by the app over non-repayment of dues.

Kannur City Police Commissioner Nidhinraj said further investigation, including analysis of Nithin’s mobile phone call data records (CDR), revealed that he had taken a loan through a mobile app between December and January. “He had received multiple calls regarding the loan. The agency had also obtained the teacher's contact number. When the loan defaulted, the teacher was also contacted,” he said, adding that the resulting mental stress could have been a contributing factor. The commissioner said it is yet to be determined how the loan agency obtained the teacher’s contact information. “It could have been shared voluntarily or accessed through app permissions. This will be confirmed through forensic analysis,” he added.

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Nithin, 22, was found lying on a stone-paved area between the administrative block and the hospital building on the campus at around 1.30 pm on April 10. He was rushed to the casualty department but succumbed to his injuries at 3.35 pm.

Meanwhile, the Kannur-based Prestige Group of Institutions, which runs four colleges at the Ancharakandy campus, on Thursday expelled Dr M K Ram, according to Dental College Principal Vinod Mony. Dr Ram is the main accused in the abetment of suicide case, based on allegations that Nithin Raj was harassed over his caste and complexion.

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Dr Ram and another faculty member, K T Sangeetha Nambiar, had earlier been suspended on Saturday. Police have registered a case against both of them for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.