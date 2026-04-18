Kozhikode: Three fishermen were hospitalised on Saturday after experiencing breathing difficulties due to suspected smoke inhalation at Beypore Harbour.

The incident occurred around 6 am, when the men entered the storage room of the fishing boat Ayisha to check for a possible engine leak. They developed breathing distress soon after.

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According to former Beypore port councillor M Girija, the rescue operation was carried out under the Fisheries Marine Enforcement team's leadership.

Officials from the Beypore police station said the affected were rushed to a nearby private hospital and are currently under treatment. “Their condition is reported to be stable. The identities of the three are yet to be confirmed, though one is believed to be a local resident and the other two are migrant workers,” the cop added.

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Authorities are also trying to ascertain whether the boat had just arrived at the harbour or was preparing to leave for fishing at the time of the incident.