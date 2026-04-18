Malappuram: A WhatsApp status posted at 2.40 pm was the last glimpse Dhanya had of Asha teacher. Hours later, it turned into a painful memory as news broke that the vehicle carrying her had met with an accident, killing nine people.

The status message showed Asha teacher standing beside a waterfall. Dhanya responded with a quick 'Super' beneath the image, unaware that within hours the moment would be overtaken by tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhanya Vadakkekkara is a member of the Parent Teachers Association of the Government LP School at Pang. Living just a short walk from the school, she shares a close bond with the staff, built through daily interactions that often felt closer than extended family.

It was on April 4 that the school celebrated its 107th anniversary. During the gathering, Asha teacher had suggested that they should all go on a trip together. Dhanya, however, did not know that the group had set out on that journey yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asha teacher had posted the first WhatsApp status about the trip at 7.14 am on Friday, with the final update coming at 3.56 pm.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tempo traveller lost control at hairpin bend 13 on the Valparai route, broke through a protective wall, and plunged to a lower bend. Nine people, including seven women and a child, were killed. The group was returning from a leisure trip when the mishap occurred.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the deceased is Ajitha (54), headmistress of Pang ALP School and a native of Pulamanthole. Others who died in the accident include Ramla (52), Suhara (43), Asha (41), and Majeed (43), all teachers and natives of Pang; Sajitha (45), a member of the school’s cooking staff; Naushad (39), the school bus driver and Shakeena (37), a teacher at GUP School Pang, and Rukhiya (39), the wife of Majeed.