Pala: The absence of a bus waiting shelter opposite the town bus stand has left hundreds of commuters in Pala exposed to both harsh sun and rain, sparking growing demand for urgent action.

In the absence of a shelter at this point, passengers are left with no option but to seek temporary refuge in nearby shop fronts during the scorching summer heat. Elderly people, students and those with infants are among the worst affected. Most of the people waiting here are bound for destinations such as Erattupetta, Poonjar, Bharananganam, Thodupuzha and Melukavu.

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Buses from Kottaramattom to various destinations do not enter the town bus stand. Instead, pass along the main road. After the bus shelter at the General Hospital Junction, the next stop is in front of the town bus stand, where no adequate facilities are available for commuters.

There is a growing demand to set up proper infrastructure at this point to ease the hardship faced by passengers.