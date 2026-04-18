Thrissur: A youngster, Nikhil, a resident of Naalu Cent Unnathi, was stabbed to death during an argument at Madakkathara in Thrissur. Mannuthi Police have arrested a local youth, Jinto, in connection with the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Friday. Nikhil and his friend, who had a previous enmity with the accused Jinto, went to his house, where an argument broke out between the three. Jinto’s brother also reached the spot during the dispute. The argument later escalated into a physical fight, during which Jinto allegedly stabbed Nikhil.

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Nikhil, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 11.30 pm.