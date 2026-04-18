Malappuram: The mortal remains of the nine Malayalis who died in a road accident at Valparai in Tamil Nadu arrived at Pang here by 9 am on Saturday. Postmortem procedures, which began after midnight at Pollachi Taluk Hospital once relatives arrived, were completed around 3.45 am. Following the autopsy, religious rites were held at a nearby mosque.

The bodies were then transported to Malappuram in nine ambulances, which left Pollachi around 6 am, under police escort. On arrival, the bodies will be kept for public viewing for an hour at Pang Higher Secondary School.

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The accident

The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tempo traveller lost control at hairpin bend 13 on the Valparai route, broke through a protective wall, and plunged to a lower bend. Nine people, including seven women and a child, were killed. The group was returning from a leisure trip when the mishap occurred.

Among the deceased is Ajitha (54), headmistress of Parammal ALP School and a native of Pulamanthole. Others who died in the accident include Ramla (52), Suhara (43), Asha (41), and Majeed (43), all teachers and natives of Pang; Sajitha (45), a member of the school’s cooking staff; Naushad (39), the school bus driver and Shakeena (37), a teacher at GUP School Pang, and Rukhiya (39), the wife of Majeed.