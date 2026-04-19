Alappuzha: A 22-year-old woman died after the autorickshaw she was travelling in met with an accident at Paravoor in Punnapra North here early on Sunday. She was identified as P S Swathi, daughter of Sony and Bini, natives of Paravoor.

The accident occurred around 1.10 am when Swathi was travelling in the autorickshaw along with her aunt Deepika and uncle Abhilash. Deepika had developed blood pressure issues and was being taken to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

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While attempting to avoid an oncoming motorcycle at a turn near the Aravukad Temple, the driver lost control and the autorickshaw rammed into an electric pole, which then fell onto the vehicle, said ward member Ajitha Sasi.

Swathi was rushed to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital but succumbed to her injuries. Her body has been kept at the mortuary, and the funeral will be held at 4 pm today.

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Her uncle Abhilash, aunt Deepika and the autorickshaw driver, Harisudan, sustained minor injuries.