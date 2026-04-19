A fresh controversy over a Vishu advertisement has surfaced in Malappuram, a day after a similar incident in Cherthala sparked tensions.

The Mankada police have booked three persons in connection with a restaurant's poster that depicted Lord Krishna alongside shawaya, a non-vegetarian dish. Those arrested were Pookkottur natives Musthafa Kunduvayil and Shahul Hameed, and Muhammed Shahin from Valambur. Musthafa and Shahul are the owners of the restaurant Yamama Shawaya in Tirurkkad, while Shahin managed its social media accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the poster was shared as part of a Vishu greeting with the tagline “Serving the Prosperity of Taste.” It featured the non-vegetarian dish placed before an image of Lord Sree Krishna. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to provoke a riot.

The FIR states that the accused allegedly shared the greeting with prior knowledge that it could hurt religious sentiments and disturb public harmony. All three were later released on station bail. Police said protests were also held outside the station by supporters of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The development comes close on the heels of a similar controversy in Cherthala, where a Vishu advertisement by the restaurant Mehr Mandi & Grills showed Lord Krishna alongside kuzhimandhi. In that case, three managing partners were arrested and later released on station bail.

Subsequently, the Cherthala police registered two more cases — one against five individuals accused of repeatedly circulating the poster to create communal tension, and another against a man who allegedly created a provocative image depicting a Muslim person eating pork in front of a mosque. A protest march was also organised towards the restaurant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the backlash, one of the managing partners of Mehr Mandi & Grills, Shameer, issued a clarification expressing regret. He said the post was intended as a festive greeting and was withdrawn internally after concerns were raised. However, he added that a version was shared publicly by someone from a common group due to a misunderstanding.