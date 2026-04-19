Thrissur: An eight-year-old boy died after being bitten by a snake at Kodaly in Thrissur district, while his elder brother is in a critical condition.

Aljo, a native of Vellikulangara, Kodaly, died while undergoing treatment, while his brother, 10-year-old Anosh, is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Angamaly.

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The children, sons of Kavungal Siljo and Jonsy, felt unwell after returning home last night from a church vicar’s installation ceremony. Initially, the family suspected that a milkshake consumed after reaching home had caused food poisoning. Both children were rushed to St. John’s Hospital, Chalakudy, but Aljo, the younger child, could not be saved.

During preliminary examination, doctors found that the cause was not food poisoning but snakebite. A subsequent inspection of the house led to the discovery of a snake, identified as a banded krait, from beneath the pillow on the bed on which the children were sleeping.