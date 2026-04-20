The Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will consider the custody application of three accused arrested in connection with an alleged loan app fraud linked to the death of BDS student Nithin Raj on April 22.

The accused—Rishikesh Tiwari (32) and Prasanth Gheval (28) from Uttar Pradesh, and Prakash Jai (54) from Haryana—were taken into custody from Noida. They were subsequently sent to judicial custody.

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Police said the investigation is currently focused on the role of the loan app, even as other allegations, including harassment by college faculty, remain under probe. Call Detail Records (CDR) of the deceased are being analysed as part of the investigation.

According to Chakkarakkal police, the accused are linked to ‘Instant Funds’, which allegedly sanctioned a ₹15,000 loan to Nithin through a mobile application named ‘Insta Pay’ at an interest rate of 36%, in violation of state laws. The FIR states that the accused repeatedly contacted Nithin on April 9, a day before his death, pressuring him to repay the amount. He was allegedly subjected to threats, intimidation and sustained harassment.

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The accused have been booked under Section 308 (extortion), Section 13 of the Kerala Money-Lenders Act, and relevant provisions of the Kerala Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, including Sections 9(1)(a) and 9(2), which deal with cases where harassment leads to suicide.

Nithin, a native of Uzhamalackal in Thiruvananthapuram and a student of the Kannur Dental College, was found critically injured at the campus on April 10 after allegedly falling from a building. He later succumbed to his injuries.

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In a related development, police had earlier registered a case against two faculty members—Dr Ram and Sangeetha—for abetment of suicide and under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following allegations of caste- and appearance-based harassment. Both remain absconding.