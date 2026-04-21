Tirur: A 30-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were found dead in a well at Eazhur, Malappuram, on Monday in what is suspected to be a case of suicide. The deceased were identified as Irfana, wife of Mohammad Rafi, from Paimbra, Kozhikode, and her son Aman Malik.

The incident occurred between 4 pm and 4.30 pm at Irfana’s parental home in Eazhur. According to the police, the woman allegedly pushed her son into the well before jumping in herself. The police suspect that emotional distress may have led to the decision to end her life.

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“Her mother died in October 2025, and she had been disturbed since then. This may have led her to take the extreme step,” the police told Onmanorama.

Irfana had been living with her parents since the birth of her child, as her husband works in the Gulf. “Although she occasionally visited her husband’s family, she had mostly been staying at her parental home,” they added.

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The police said they have also recovered a note and are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths. A case has been registered under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.