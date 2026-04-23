Ernakulam: The mother of five-year-old Mohammed Adam, who drowned in a swamp at Lions Jungle Park in Kizhakambalam on Wednesday during a school trip, had reportedly warned teachers about her son’s tendency to be drawn to water.

According to a neighbour, Yunus, Adam—who was mildly autistic and had a speech disability—had a strong affinity towards water. “His mother, Ameera, had called the teachers of Beyond Born School, Palarivattom, and asked them to keep a close watch on him as he liked water very much and could jump into water bodies,” Yunus said.

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“The teacher had responded that Adam was nearby and being taken care of. But around 2 pm, Ameera received a call saying that Adam had jumped into the water and was admitted to a nearby private hospital,” he added.

Ameera lives in Thammanam with Adam and her two-year-old son Aadu at her father Raheem Babu’s house. Her husband, Nazeer, works in Uganda. Yunus said Adam shared a close bond with his grandfather, who runs an eatery and took care of his daily needs, including dropping him to school and picking him up. “He is emotionally distressed by the incident,” he said.

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Nazeer had planned to return next month to take the family to Uganda. “Adam had completed therapy at an institute in Kakkanad a month ago and was doing better. The family was preparing to go abroad,” Yunus added.

Local residents have alleged negligence on the part of both the teachers and the privately run park, located near the Kadambrayar river. Following the incident, Kizhakambalam Panchayat Secretary Aji T issued a stop memo to the park. The Secretary said that the private parties had only filed an RTI query asking whether permission was required to set up an open gym for adults to work out and relax. “Now, the entire nature of the park has changed. People have to pay an entry fee to access it, and none of this has the Panchayat’s permission,” he said.

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Panchayat president Jincy told Onmanorama that the panchayat was approached for a license in September 2025 when the park was built, but the officials, including the Panchayat secretary, informed them that a license was not required. "Typically, such decisions are made after inspecting the location, but I have learned that even this did not take place. This indicates a lapse on the part of the authorities," she said.

Yunus questioned why the park authorities did not warn or restrict the entry of children if the area was unsafe. “It is understood that the swamp was created as part of plans to build a swimming pool. However, there was no proper construction or barricading—only a rope was tied around it. It is dangerous even for adults. Then how can children be expected to stay safe?” Yunus said.

Adam’s body was kept at his grandfather’s residence in Thammanam till evening on Wednesday and was later shifted to his house in Chengalam. The final rites will be held around noon on Thursday.

According to Kunnathunadu police, a case has been registered under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on statements from relatives. “We have not received any formal complaint from the parents. If they do, it will be examined, and further action will be taken,” police said.