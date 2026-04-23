An eight-year-old boy died of a snakebite at Azhoor, Chirayinkeezhu, here on Thursday, barely a week after another boy in Thrissur, Aljo, had died after being bitten by a snake. The deceased was identified as Dikshal Dileep, the eldest son of Dileep and Anu.

Dikshal was with his grandmother, Leela, and Dileep's sister, Liji, in one room, while Dileep and Anu were in the other room with their youngest child. According to residents, Dikshal woke up around 2.30 am and told Leela that he felt pain in his feet. When the parents inspected his feet, bite marks were seen. They soon rushed him to Chirayinkeezhu Taluk hospital, from where he was referred to the Medical College hospital. He was declared brought dead.

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Residents later captured an Indian cobra from the house. The aluminium sheet-roofed house has rooms demarcated by cardboards and it is suspected that the snake entered through a hole on the board. The house located near the backwaters is surrounded by a bushy strip of land, according to the panchayat representatives.

Omana, a former ward member of Azhoor panchayat, said that Dileep recently purchased 5 cents of land, and the panchayat had allotted funds to build a new house. "They lived in poor conditions here, hence they wanted to shift to a new house. They had managed to buy a parcel of land and hoped to construct a house with good access and surroundings. It was then that the unfortunate incident happened," said Omana.

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Dileep is employed as an Aluminium fabrication worker. The body is kept at the Medical College Hospital and will be released to the relatives after the autopsy. Chirayinkeezhu police have registered a case of unnatural death. Aljo, the Kodakara resident, was also bitten to death by a snake while he was sleeping along with his parents.

Reena, a relative of Dikshal, said that the Taluk hospital authorities initially told the family that a scorpion may have bitten the child. "We were told by the child's parents that there was a delay in treatment at the Taluk hospital. It was only when the child vomited and his condition worsened that they referred him to the Medical College Hospital. We don't know if the anti-venom was given to him," said Reena.

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Onmanorama contacted Dr Sheeja, Medical Superintendent, Taluk hospital, Chirayinkeezhu, for a comment, but there was no response.